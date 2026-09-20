Cornelio (3-2) earned the win in extra innings against the Cardinals on Saturday after allowing two unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Cornelio entered the game in the 10th inning and allowed the automatic runner to score on Masyn Winn's game-tying single. He returned in the 11th with a four-run cushion but again allowed the automatic runner to score on J.J. Wetherholt's RBI single. Cornelio loaded the bases with no outs, then struck out Ivan Herrera and Jordan Walker before making way for Will Dion, who recorded the final out and earned the save. Cornelio hasn't allowed earned runs in any of his last four outings and has pitched well since the All-Star break, posting a 1.86 ERA with a 22:13 K:BB across 19.1 innings in his last 10 appearances.