Cornelio allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across two scoreless innings as the Nationals' opener in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Cornelio struck out two batters in each of the two frames he pitched in, keeping the Angels off the board before turning things over to Jake Irvin for the third frame. Cornelio has been the Nationals' opener in each of his last two outings, striking out eight batters over five innings in that span. The 26-year-old right-hander could see a couple of more starts before the conclusion of the 2026 regular season.