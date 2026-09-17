Cornelio didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, striking out one while allowing no hits and two walks in 2.2 relief innings.

Opener Jared Simpson couldn't find the plate Wednesday, walking four in one-third of an inning, but Cornelio helped settle things down out of the bullpen before handing things over to Will Dion. The Nationals don't appear to be ready to expand his workload, however, as Cornelio has not yet reached the 50-pitch marker in any of his last four outings since being recalled from the minor leagues. He has a 4.45 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 32:24 K:BB in 30.1 major-league innings this year.