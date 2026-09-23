Cornelio allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four batters across 2.2 innings while serving as the Nationals' opener in the team's 3-1 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Tuesday was Cornelio's third start of the season, and although he ran his pitch count up to 60 (33 strikes), he did enough to keep the Tigers off the board until turning the keys over to Jackson Kent in the third frame. Cornelio has a 3.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 38:28 K:BB across 34.2 major-league innings this season, with the 26-year-old right-hander also spending time in the minors with Triple-A Rochester.