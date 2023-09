Garcia (1-2) picked up the win in Sunday's extra-innings victory over the Brewers, allowing one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings. He struck out one.

Working the 10th and 11th frames, Garcia kept the phantom runner from crossing the plate each time and got rewarded with his first MLB win. The rookie left-hander has been a solid addition to the Nationals' bullpen since being picked up from the Marlins on waivers, posting a 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 27 innings.