The Nationals activated Garcia ahead of Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia, whom the Nationals claimed off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday, had been pitching at Triple-A Jacksonville, but Washington will immediately take a look at him at the big-league level. He previously made his MLB debut with Miami earlier in the season but has otherwise made 31 of his 32 appearances at Jacksonville, where he's accrued a 2.85 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 62:22 K:BB across 41 innings.