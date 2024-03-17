The Nationals reassigned Gsellman to minor-league camp Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Gsellman signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals at the end of January. The pitcher left affiliated ball in 2022 to pursue a career in Japan. Overseas, he had a 4.32 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 139.2 innings. When signed to the Nationals, it was thought the 30-year-old would likely start at Triple-A Rochester.
