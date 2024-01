Gsellman signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gsellman left affiliated ball in 2022 to pursue a career overseas in Japan, where he recorded a 4.32 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 139.2 total innings. The 30-year-old righty will likely head to Triple-A Rochester and serve as organizational depth as he attempts to work his way back to the majors.