Hassell broke the hamate bone in his wrist Wednesday.
The 21-year-old center-field prospect will likely be held out of action for six to eight weeks, which will end his season in the Arizona Fall League. Barring any setbacks, Hassell should still be able to recover in time for Spring Training in 2023. Hassell put up just a .590 OPS over 122 plate appearances in Double-A Harrisburg, so it still seems he has a ways to go before making his MLB debut.
