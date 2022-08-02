Hassell was traded from the Padres to the Nationals on Tuesday along with CJ Abrams, James Wood, MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hassell is one of the game's top prospects, thanks to having one of the best hit tools and most well-rounded skill sets in the minors. The 20-year-old outfielder hit .299/.376/.467 with 10 home runs, 20 steals and a 66:38 K:BB in 346 plate appearances at High-A. He is a hit-over-power center fielder but he has an all-fields approach and more game power should show up in coming seasons.