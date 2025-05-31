Hassell went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The rookie outfielder opened the scoring with a two-RBI single in the top of the first inning, kicking off a wild 9-7 victory. Hassell has begun to find his rhythm against big-league pitching, racking up six hits -- including his first career homer -- and five RBI in the last three games, but an 0:9 BB:K over his first 32 plate appearances with the Nats remains a red flag for his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Belts first big-league homer•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Two hits, steal in debut•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Recalled to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Getting call to Washington•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Catching fire in May•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Optioned to Triple-A•