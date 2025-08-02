Hassell went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Making his return to the majors Friday, Hassell wasn't in the starting nine but made a quick impact after pinch hitting for Jacob Young in the eighth inning. With Daylen Lile staying productive in right field, Hassell may have to settle for a bench role during his latest stint with the Nats, especially once Dylan Crews (oblique) gets healthy.