Nationals' Robert Hassell: Drives in two in return to majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
Making his return to the majors Friday, Hassell wasn't in the starting nine but made a quick impact after pinch hitting for Jacob Young in the eighth inning. With Daylen Lile staying productive in right field, Hassell may have to settle for a bench role during his latest stint with the Nats, especially once Dylan Crews (oblique) gets healthy.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Promoted Friday•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Likely headed back to majors•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: On bench against lefty opener•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Drives in three in Arizona•