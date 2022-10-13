Hassell was diagnosed Wednesday with a broken hamate bone in his right wrist and will miss the remainder of the Arizona Fall League, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old outfield prospect will undergo surgery to address the injury and is expected to require 6-to-8 weeks of recovery. Barring any setbacks, Hassell should be 100 percent for spring training, when he'll be entering his first full season as a member of the Nationals organization after he was acquired in August as part of the prospect haul in the deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego. Hassell was quickly bumped up from the High-A level following his arrival in Washington but struggled in his first taste of Double-A, slashing .213/.303/.287 with a 28.7 percent strikeout rate across 122 plate appearances with Harrisburg.