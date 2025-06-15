Hassell was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Hassell will return to Rochester after being called up May 21, batting .218 with one home run, eight RBI, six runs scored and one stolen base over 78 at-bats in 21 games with the big-league club. The Nationals are expected to recall Daylen Lile from Triple-A to replace Hassell as an outfield option ahead of the team's four-game series against the Rockies beginning Monday.