Nationals' Robert Hassell: Out of Washington lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hassell is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Hassell had made nine straight starts against right-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Tuesday as the Marlins send righty Adam Mazur to the bump. Jacob Young is in center field and batting ninth for the Nationals.
