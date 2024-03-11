Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Hassell (groin) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hassell tweaked his groin Friday and hasn't made enough progress in the days since to avoid an MRI. The 22-year-old has impressed this spring in slashing .357/.412/.786 with three home runs and is likely headed to Double-A Harrisburg to start the season, once healthy.