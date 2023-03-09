Hassell is currently sidelined in Nationals camp with a new wrist injury, Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reports.
It is apparently unrelated to the right hamate bone fracture that Hassell sustained in the 2022 Arizona Fall League. There is no timetable as to when the 21-year-old top outfield prospect might begin appearing in live games. He had been ticketed for Double-A Harrisburg to open the 2023 regular season.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Recovered from hamate injury•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Fractures wrist in AFL•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Struggles with new organization•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Arrives at Double-A•
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Dealt to Nats in Soto deal•
-
Padres' Robert Hassell: Returns to action at High-A•