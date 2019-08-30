Elias (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Elias went down with the right hamstring strain after his first appearance with the Nationals on Aug. 2, and he'll rejoin the team without a rehab assignment. The left-hander has a 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB through 47.1 innings this season, most of which came with the Mariners.

