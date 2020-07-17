Elias (undisclosed) arrived at camp Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Elias had been away from the team for unspecified reasons, but he's evidently been cleared to join his teammates even if he's yet to be removed from the injured list. It's not yet clear how well he's been able to keep himself in game shape while away from the team.
