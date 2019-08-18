Elias (hamstring) may be able to throw a bullpen session this week, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

He is still throwing and strengthening on the side, but is slowly progressing towards throwing a bullpen session. Sean Doolittle (knee tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Elias may have been part of a committee in the ninth inning if he were healthy, but Doolittle and Elias should return around the same time.