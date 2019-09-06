Nationals' Roenis Elias: Exits due to injury
Elias left Thursday's game with an apparent leg injury, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
After his 11th pitch of the eighth inning, Elias called for a trainer and was clearly in a great deal of pain. Elias just recently returned from a right hamstring injury, and according to Kerr, it looked like Elias' right leg buckled.
