Elias (hamstring) said he "felt great" after his simulated game Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Elias, who has been on the shelf for most of August with a hamstring injury. The southpaw is unsure of his next step but said he feels like he's close to being ready to return. If Elias checks out OK in the coming days, he could be cleared to return during the team's upcoming series against Miami.

More News
Our Latest Stories