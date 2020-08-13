Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Elias felt renewed pain in his left forearm during a recent throwing session, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Elias opened the season on the 45-day injured list with a left flexor strain, but the Nationals were optimistic that the injury would keep him sidelined for the minimum amount of time. Now that Elias has experienced a setback in his throwing program, the team no longer appears to be counting on the southpaw being ready to go when he's first eligible for activation in early September. With two other lefty relievers (Sean Doolittle and Sam Freeman) joining Elias on the injured list Thursday, Seth Romero is the last southpaw left standing in the Washington bullpen.