Elias was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to Aug. 3, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Elias was removed from Friday's game with what was originally labeled a hamstring cramp, but an MRI revealed he's actually dealing with a strain. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, manager Dave Martinez expects the 31-year-old to return from the IL after the 10-day minimum.