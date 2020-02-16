Nationals' Roenis Elias: Looking to improve against lefties
Elias is focused on getting left-handed batters out more consistently this spring, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
While a lot of veteran left-handed relievers could have their careers drastically affected by the new rule requiring a pitcher to face at least three batters after entering a game, Elias hasn't been pigeon-holed as a LOOGY and in fact has had a reverse platoon split since 2016. If he can improve against same-side hitters, he could work his way into a more high-leverage setup role in a Nats bullpen that has only one other southpaw locked into a spot -- closer Sean Doolittle.
