Elias is being treated for a cramp in the back of his right leg after being removed from Friday night's game against the White Sox, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

This could be a best-case scenario for the Nationals, as it initially appeared as though Elias had pulled his hamstring while running to first base. The team likely won't know more about his availability moving forward until Saturday morning, however.

