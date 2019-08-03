Elias (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Sunday or Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Elias left with a hamstring injury Friday in his first appearance after being traded to the Nationals. He was treated for a cramp following the game, and the team still believes that's all the issue is, but he'll undergo an MRI nonetheless. It doesn't appear as though he'll be available Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories