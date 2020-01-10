Play

Elias and the Nationals agreed to a one-year, $1.985 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Elias threw 50.0 innings for the Mariners and Nationals last season, posting a 3.96 ERA. The veteran lefty battled a hamstring issue late in the year and did not throw an inning in the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories