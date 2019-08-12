Nationals' Roenis Elias: Not yet ready for mound work
Manager Dave Martinez confirmed Monday that Elias (hamstring) hasn't been cleared to resume throwing off a mound, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Elias is progressing from his right hamstring strain slower than the Nationals had hoped, but the reliever at least hasn't been shut down as a result of the injury. He continues to throw off flat ground without any setbacks, leaving the Nationals optimistic he might be ready for his first bullpen session by the weekend. Washington hasn't issued a specific target date for his return from the 10-day injured list.
