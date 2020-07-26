Elias was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a left flexor elbow strain, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Elias was late to camp for an undisclosed reason but threw Saturday and felt some pain afterward. The southpaw underwent an MRI, which revealed a strain in his throwing elbow that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future. However, he'll be eligible to return this season after a minimum of 45 days. Elias battled a hamstring injury last season that kept him sidelined for most of the second half of the year after he was traded to Washington.