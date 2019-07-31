Elias was traded from the Mariners to the Nationals on Wednesday in exchange for Elvis Alvarado and Taylor Guilbeau, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Elias is the second reliever acquired by the Nationals in a matter of hours as the team looks to improve its bullpen, which owns a league-worst 5.97 ERA, for the stretch run. The left-hander has been solid in a relief role for the Mariners this season, compiling 14 saves while posting a 4.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB in 47 innings. He's shown significant reverse splits, however, as righties are batting .182 against him, while lefties are hitting .353. Still, Elias should slot into a setup role for his new club. It's unclear who will take over as Seattle's closer following the departure of Elias.