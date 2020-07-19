Elias (undisclosed) completed a side session Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The left-hander arrived at camp Friday and is now building up toward game readiness. Elias remains on the injured list and it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Thursday's season opener against the Yankees.
