Nationals' Roenis Elias: To throw bullpen
Elias (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Elias has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 and the bullpen session will mark the first time he's thrown off a mound since. The team has yet to announce any steps following this initial session, but it is a positive step for his return.
