Nationals' Roenis Elias: Tweaks hamstring
Manager Dave Martinez said Elias left Thursday's game after tweaking his right hamstring, MASN reports.
The skipper said Elias will "probably" have to get an MRI and said it's the "same one," meaning the same hamstring that Elias just strained a month ago. Elias was making his third appearance back from the injured list Thursday and threw 11 pitches before the hamstring tightened up and forced him from the game.
