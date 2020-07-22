Elias (undisclosed) continues to throw but won't be ready for Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Elias was unable to report to camp until Friday due to undisclosed reasons. While he's healthy enough to throw, he remains on the 10-day injured list and will evidently not be activated until after the season begins.
