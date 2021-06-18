Armenteros cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Armenteros was designated for assignment earlier in the week and will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old has been pitching at Triple-A all season and has a 5.83 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 31:19 K:BB over 29.1 innings (seven starts).
More News
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Erratic control early on•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Sent to minors•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Cleared to throw again•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Managing arm soreness•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Throwing bullpen Saturday•