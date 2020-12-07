The Nationals claimed Armenteros (elbow) off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Monday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Armenteros was non-tendered by the Astros earlier this offseason after missing the entire 2020 season while recovering from elbow surgery. The Diamondbacks initially claimed the right-hander off waivers, but he spent just over two weeks on their roster before being scooped up by Washington. The right-hander should be back to full health for spring training, when he'll most likely be competing for a spot in the Triple-A Fresno rotation. Armenteros previously made five appearances at the big-league level with Houston in 2019, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 18 innings.