Mendez signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

Mendez spent the past year overseas with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japan Central League, but will return stateside on a minor-league deal for the upcoming season. In 2016 during his most recent appearance with an MLB organization, Mendez pitched in 32 games for Triple-A Pawtucket within the Red Sox's system, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 59:27 K:BB in 64 innings. The right-hander has appeared in 45 major-league contests over his career, including 15 between Boston and the Rangers in 2015. Moving forward, he will serve as added depth for Washington's bullpen during the 2018 campaign.