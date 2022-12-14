Herrera re-signed with the Nationals on a minor-league contract on Dec. 1.
After electing free agency in November, Herrera was on the open market for three weeks before determining that his best option was returning to the Nationals organization for a second season. The 27-year-old right-hander previously had a cup of coffee in the majors with the Yankees in 2017, but he's otherwise spent the past five seasons in the minors. He tossed 129 innings at Double-A Harrisburg in 2022, logging a 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 114:34 K:BB.
More News
-
Nationals' Ronald Herrera: Lands with Nats•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Sidelined with groin strain•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Limited to flat-ground throwing•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Placed on disabled list•
-
Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Set for PRP injection, out until July•