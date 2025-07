The Cubs traded Cruz to the Nationals on Wednesday alongside Christian Franklin in exchange for Michael Soroka, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cruz has yet to make it past rookie ball since being drafted 90th overall last year. The 18-year-old infielder is slashing .271/.314/.429 through 191 plate appearances in the Arizona Complex League and will aim to join the Nationals' Single-A affiliate before the end of the season.