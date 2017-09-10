Madson allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of work but was able to convert the save Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out one.

Madson put two men on before allowing a two-run single with two outs in the ninth. He got Rhys Hoskins to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game, earning him his second save of the season. Sean Doolittle has been lights-out as the Nats' closer since his acquisition and should see the vast majority of the save opportunities the rest of the way after taking a breather Sunday.