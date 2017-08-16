Nationals' Ryan Madson: Dealing with finger injury
Madson appears to have a suffered an injury to a finger on his throwing hand, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Although the club initially believed that Madson was dealing with a blister, it has become apparent that the right-hander is being plagued by a different issue. The Nationals will likely know more about Madson's status within the next few hours prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, but he should be considered day-to-day until more information becomes present.
