Madson got the save in Washington's 8-6 victory over the Mets on Monday, working around one hit and striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning.

It was the second save of the season for the right-hander, who is throwing it well to start 2018 with only two earned runs to his name in his first nine appearances. Sean Doolittle should still get the lion's share of the save opportunities in Washington, but Madson looks like the primary option for days when he can't go and he should also continue to post solid ratios.