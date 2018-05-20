Nationals' Ryan Madson: Headed for DL
Madson will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore pectoral muscle, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
Janes speculates that it will be Tim Collins who gets the call to replace Madson on the active roster. Meanwhile, Brandon Kintzler will inherit primary setup duties in front of closer Sean Doolittle. Madson hasn't been as effective this season as his strikeouts are down and his walks are up, but this is the first word of an injury. There is no known timetable for his return.
