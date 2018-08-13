Nationals' Ryan Madson: Hopes to avoid disabled list
Madson doesn't believe he'll need a trip to the disabled list to deal with his back pain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The veteran has reportedly been battling the issue for a long time, which also affects his leg. He believes he'll be able to stay on top of the pain with anti-inflammatory medication, which is already helping, and expects to remain on the roster.
