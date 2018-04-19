Nationals' Ryan Madson: Implodes in loss
Madson (0-2) took the loss Wednesday after allowing six runs on five hits and a walk while recording just two outs against the Mets.
Madson was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning, but he struggled from the get-go en route to picking up his second loss and first blown save of the year. He still remains a trusted member of the backend of the bullpen -- and second in the pecking order for saves behind Sean Doolittle -- but the six-run blow up leaves his ERA at a bloated 6.97.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Gets save against Mets•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Picks up save against Atlanta•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Delivers scoreless inning Thursday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Looks like primary eighth-inning man•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Allows two runs while converting save Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Picks up 20th hold Thursday•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...