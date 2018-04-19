Madson (0-2) took the loss Wednesday after allowing six runs on five hits and a walk while recording just two outs against the Mets.

Madson was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning, but he struggled from the get-go en route to picking up his second loss and first blown save of the year. He still remains a trusted member of the backend of the bullpen -- and second in the pecking order for saves behind Sean Doolittle -- but the six-run blow up leaves his ERA at a bloated 6.97.