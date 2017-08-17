Nationals' Ryan Madson: Lands on disabled list with sprained finger
Madson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
The Nationals activated fellow reliever Shawn Kelley in a corresponding move Thursday, but this is still another blow for Washington as Madson has been a revelation since joining the club. Madson had thrown 9.0 scoreless frames with a 0.67 WHIP with the Nationals prior to his injury. A timetable has yet to be released for Madson's return, but he may not be back until early September.
