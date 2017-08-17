Play

Madson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.

The Nationals activated fellow reliever Shawn Kelley in a corresponding move Thursday, but this is still another blow for Washington as Madson has been a revelation since joining the club. Madson had thrown 9.0 scoreless frames with a 0.67 WHIP with the Nationals prior to his injury. A timetable has yet to be released for Madson's return, but he may not be back until early September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast