Madson is suffering from an inflammed sheath around the tendon that runs through the knuckle of his right index finger, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. He received electric therapy that has helped eliminate daily inflammation, and the Nationals are expecting him to be ready by the postseason, at the latest.

It would make sense for the Nationals, who are all but guaranteed the NL East crown, to rest Madson until the start of their playoff trek. Any NL-only fantasy players still holding on to him can cut him, as -- though this could change -- he probably won't make a big impact the rest of the regular season. He wasn't pitching in a relevant fantasy role anyway, considering Sean Doolittle and Brandon Kintzler are set to see save chances the rest of the way.