First-year Nationals manager Davey Martinez said during the offseason that he intends to deploy Madson as the team's primary eighth-inning man in 2018, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Considering how poorly the Nationals' bullpen performed before acquiring Sean Doolittle, Madson and Brandon Kintzler in a pair of July trades, it's no surprise that Martinez will follow the model former manager Dusty Baker used in the second half of the 2017 campaign and lean heavily on the three relievers in the late innings. With Doolittle set to reprise his role as closer, Madson will step in as the primary setup man, while Kintzler sees most of his work in the seventh inning. Like Madson, Kintzler possesses prior closing experience, but the former would offer more stability and fantasy upside as an end gamer due to his superior strikeout rate. As such, Madson represents the clear top handcuff for saves in the Washington bullpen in the event the notoriously fragile Doolittle succumbs to an injury at some point.