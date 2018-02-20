Nationals' Ryan Madson: Looks like primary eighth-inning man
First-year Nationals manager Davey Martinez said during the offseason that he intends to deploy Madson as the team's primary eighth-inning man in 2018, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Considering how poorly the Nationals' bullpen performed before acquiring Sean Doolittle, Madson and Brandon Kintzler in a pair of July trades, it's no surprise that Martinez will follow the model former manager Dusty Baker used in the second half of the 2017 campaign and lean heavily on the three relievers in the late innings. With Doolittle set to reprise his role as closer, Madson will step in as the primary setup man, while Kintzler sees most of his work in the seventh inning. Like Madson, Kintzler possesses prior closing experience, but the former would offer more stability and fantasy upside as an end gamer due to his superior strikeout rate. As such, Madson represents the clear top handcuff for saves in the Washington bullpen in the event the notoriously fragile Doolittle succumbs to an injury at some point.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Allows two runs while converting save Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Picks up 20th hold Thursday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Will be reexamined Thursday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Likely to be activated before postseason•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Visiting specialist in Arizona•
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...