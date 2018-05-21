Nationals' Ryan Madson: MRI set for Monday
Madson (pectoral) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The MRI should help the Nationals determine the severity of the pectoral strain Madson suffered following his most recent appearance May 13 against the Diamondbacks. The Nationals waited nearly a week to move Madson to the 10-day disabled list after he didn't demonstrate much improvement, allowing Brandon Kintzler to settle in as the primary setup man for closer Sean Doolittle for the time being.
